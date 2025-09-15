Lingohr Asset Management GmbH Sells 41,983 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 88.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 41,983 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.5% of Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Mirabaud & Cie SA raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA now owns 6,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 8,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,791.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,198 shares of company stock worth $44,183,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.9%

AMD opened at $158.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $257.33 billion, a PE ratio of 91.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $186.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

