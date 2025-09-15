AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MRA Advisory Group lifted its position in AT&T by 61.8% during the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 14,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in AT&T by 9.0% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 13,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Goldstone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 12.7% during the second quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 37,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in AT&T by 103.3% during the second quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 930,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,937,000 after buying an additional 473,032 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $29.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $211.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $29.79.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

