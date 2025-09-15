Atlas Brown Inc. Buys 592 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 66,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $188.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $190.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.95 and its 200-day moving average is $177.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.