Avity Investment Management Inc. Invests $31.77 Million in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,766,000. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 2.4% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush set a $2,700.00 price objective on MercadoLibre and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,817.22.

MELI opened at $2,339.36 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,646.00 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $118.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,384.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,308.07.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%.The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

