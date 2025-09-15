China Shenhua Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,900 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

China Shenhua Energy Price Performance

Shares of CSUAY opened at $19.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. China Shenhua Energy has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $20.02.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 18.27%.The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that China Shenhua Energy will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

China Shenhua Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $1.0629 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 610.0%. This is a positive change from China Shenhua Energy’s previous dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. China Shenhua Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.52%.

Separately, UBS Group lowered China Shenhua Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $32.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.