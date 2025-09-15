Atlas Brown Inc. Has $344,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,723,000 after acquiring an additional 46,427 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 801,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,794,000 after acquiring an additional 95,583 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 504,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 396,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,707,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 361,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $140.82 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $152.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.41 and a 200-day moving average of $129.73.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

