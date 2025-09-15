Davis Investment Partners LLC Sells 229 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Davis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $255.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.05. The firm has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

