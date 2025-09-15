Raymond James Financial Reiterates “Strong-Buy” Rating for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR)

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $29.00. Raymond James Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 67.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INR. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st.

Shares of NYSEARCA INR opened at $13.77 on Monday. Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13.

In related news, Director Sarah James sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Gray purchased 20,252 shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,465.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,154 shares in the company, valued at $455,867.50. This represents a 156.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 55,500 shares of company stock valued at $765,958.

