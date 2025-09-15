Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Buys 278 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.44.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $223.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.49. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $137.64 and a 52-week high of $232.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 100,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,448,572.40. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

