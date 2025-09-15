Contrasting Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) and Horizon Group (OTCMKTS:HGPI)

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) and Horizon Group (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kimco Realty and Horizon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty 28.54% 5.58% 2.99% Horizon Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.3% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Horizon Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Group has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kimco Realty and Horizon Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty $2.09 billion 7.24 $410.79 million $0.83 26.99 Horizon Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kimco Realty and Horizon Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty 0 7 5 1 2.54 Horizon Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kimco Realty presently has a consensus price target of $24.85, indicating a potential upside of 10.90%. Given Kimco Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than Horizon Group.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Horizon Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

About Horizon Group

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Horizon Group Properties, Inc. has 12 operating factory outlet centers and one power center in 10 states totaling more than 2.6 million square feet.

