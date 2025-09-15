Rise Advisors LLC Sells 48 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Rise Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.4% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,247,619,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 27,378.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,542,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,607 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,983,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.00.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $395.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 228.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.11 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $51,999,662 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

