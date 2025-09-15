Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Short Interest Update

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 222,500 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the August 15th total of 365,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,225.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,225.0 days.

Coles Group Price Performance

CLEGF stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. Coles Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Coles Group Company Profile

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets and Liquor segments. The company operates various supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

