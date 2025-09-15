Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,900 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Down 0.1%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS:CMWAY opened at $112.38 on Monday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12 month low of $85.22 and a 12 month high of $127.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.6817 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.41. This represents a dividend yield of 282.0%.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

(Get Free Report)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.