Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,435 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,812.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,472.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 62,799 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.15. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.