China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Down 58.8% in August

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 298,300 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the August 15th total of 724,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Literature Price Performance

Shares of CHLLF stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. China Literature has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46.

China Literature Company Profile

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

