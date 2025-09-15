China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Down 58.8% in August

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 298,300 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the August 15th total of 724,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Literature Price Performance
Shares of CHLLF stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. China Literature has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46.
China Literature Company Profile
