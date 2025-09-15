Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 72,010 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

Advance Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,010 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $26,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $45.76 on Monday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $47.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.75.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

