Persium Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Persium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Persium Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% in the first quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $326.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. General Dynamics Corporation has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $330.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.46. The firm has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total transaction of $13,696,600.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,452,165. This represents a 52.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,782.80. The trade was a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,800 shares of company stock worth $85,353,674 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.