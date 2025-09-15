Livelsberger Financial Advisory Makes New $119,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Emerson Electric makes up about 2.3% of Livelsberger Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.7%
Shares of EMR stock opened at $135.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27. The firm has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.30.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 45.38%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.39.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
