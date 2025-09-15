iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF Shares Sold by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,057.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,899,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,812 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,747.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,389,000 after buying an additional 1,726,786 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,677,872,000 after buying an additional 1,333,142 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,376,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,395,000 after acquiring an additional 673,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.98 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.08 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3141 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

