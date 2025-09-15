Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.8333.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $31.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.04%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,671.10. This represents a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,826. This represents a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,363,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,297,000 after buying an additional 57,354 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 24.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 280,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,701,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

