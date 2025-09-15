D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Shares Acquired by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises 1.9% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $29,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $177.86 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%.The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.83%.

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $251,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,631. This represents a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,622.82. This trade represents a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $6,173,403 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.38.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

