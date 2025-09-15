Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $299,157,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 946.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 784,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,297,000 after acquiring an additional 709,948 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,132,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,208,000 after acquiring an additional 557,610 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18,295.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,424,000 after purchasing an additional 510,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,898,000 after purchasing an additional 311,886 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX stock opened at $279.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $281.67.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,747,282.20. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,138 shares of company stock worth $53,571,774 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

