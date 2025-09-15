Rise Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Rise Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Eaton by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in Eaton by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Eaton to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 630 shares in the company, valued at $225,785.70. This represents a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $366.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $142.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $399.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.85%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

