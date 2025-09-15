FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Sold by Ransom Advisory Ltd

Ransom Advisory Ltd reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 181,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,247,000 after acquiring an additional 37,950 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $229.67 on Monday. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.29 and a 52-week high of $308.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.77 and a 200-day moving average of $227.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Wall Street Zen downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $315.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

