1,407 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Purchased by GK Wealth Management LLC

GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,407 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $3,128,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $1,951,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.4%

Applied Materials stock opened at $167.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $133.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.77. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.75.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.92.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

