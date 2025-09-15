Head to Head Contrast: New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) versus Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Fortress Energy and Ecopetrol”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Fortress Energy $2.36 billion 0.16 -$249.04 million ($3.83) -0.34 Ecopetrol $130,436.43 billion 0.00 $15.23 billion $1.31 6.98

Volatility & Risk

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than New Fortress Energy. New Fortress Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecopetrol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

New Fortress Energy has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecopetrol has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Fortress Energy and Ecopetrol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Fortress Energy -48.94% -22.72% -3.15% Ecopetrol 8.75% 5.15% 1.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for New Fortress Energy and Ecopetrol, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Fortress Energy 1 5 3 0 2.22 Ecopetrol 0 3 1 0 2.25

New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus target price of $7.88, indicating a potential upside of 501.15%. Ecopetrol has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.22%. Given New Fortress Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe New Fortress Energy is more favorable than Ecopetrol.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.6% of New Fortress Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of New Fortress Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ecopetrol beats New Fortress Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc. operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation. The Ships segment offers floating storage and regasification units (FRSU) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which are leased to customers under long-term or spot arrangements. The company operates LNG storage and regasification facility at the Port of Montego Bay, Jamaica; marine LNG storage and regasification facility in Old Harbour, Jamaica; Dual-fired combined heat and power facility in Clarendon, Jamaica; landed micro-fuel handling facility in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and LNG receiving facility and gas-fired power plant in Baja Califrnia Sur, Mexico, as well as a Miami facility. New Fortress Energy Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services. As of December 31, 2022, the company had approximately 9,127 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. It also produces and commercializes polypropylene resins and compounds, and masterbatches; and offers industrial service sales to customers and specialized management services. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

