Allied Gold (AAUC) & Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC – Get Free Report) is one of 53 public companies in the “MINING – GOLD” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Allied Gold to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Gold -13.41% 30.88% 9.23% Allied Gold Competitors 19.25% 14.00% 9.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.6% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Gold $958.09 million -$115.63 million -24.20 Allied Gold Competitors $2.91 billion $491.91 million -27.53

This table compares Allied Gold and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Allied Gold’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Allied Gold. Allied Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allied Gold and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Gold 0 1 0 0 2.00 Allied Gold Competitors 386 2194 2624 133 2.47

As a group, “MINING – GOLD” companies have a potential downside of 6.87%. Given Allied Gold’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allied Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Allied Gold rivals beat Allied Gold on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Allied Gold Company Profile

Allied Gold Corporation is a gold producer. It operates a portfolio of producing assets and development projects located principally in Cote d’Ivoire, Mali and Ethiopia. Allied Gold Corporation is based in Canada.

