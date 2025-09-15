Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Drops By 52.9%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $15.03.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

