BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BlueScope Steel Trading Up 3.2%

BlueScope Steel stock opened at $74.25 on Monday. BlueScope Steel has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.48.

BlueScope Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 233.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

