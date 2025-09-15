Head to Head Review: Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) versus Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) and Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Helmerich & Payne pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Royal Vopak pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Helmerich & Payne pays out -303.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royal Vopak pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Helmerich & Payne is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Helmerich & Payne and Royal Vopak”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helmerich & Payne $3.43 billion 0.61 $344.17 million ($0.33) -63.97 Royal Vopak $1.42 billion 4.12 $406.55 million $4.54 10.98

Royal Vopak has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Helmerich & Payne. Helmerich & Payne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Vopak, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Helmerich & Payne and Royal Vopak, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helmerich & Payne 2 10 1 0 1.92 Royal Vopak 0 0 0 0 0.00

Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus price target of $22.20, indicating a potential upside of 5.16%. Given Helmerich & Payne’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Helmerich & Payne is more favorable than Royal Vopak.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Helmerich & Payne shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Helmerich & Payne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Helmerich & Payne and Royal Vopak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helmerich & Payne -0.90% 5.81% 2.67% Royal Vopak 37.14% 12.16% 5.72%

Risk and Volatility

Helmerich & Payne has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Vopak has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Helmerich & Payne beats Royal Vopak on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. H&P’s fleet includes 299 land rigs in the U.S., 31 international land rigs and eight offshore platform rigs.

About Royal Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. It stores and handles chemicals, such as methanol, xylenes, styrene, alpha olefins, and mono-ethylene glycol; gas, including LNG, LPG, ethylene, butadiene, and ammonia; oil products consisting of crude oil, fuel oil, diesel, jet fuel, gasoline, and naphtha; and vegoils and biofuels comprising ethanol, biodiesel, and sustainable aviation fuel. In addition, the company is involved in the development of infrastructure solutions within ports for low-carbon and renewable hydrogen, CO2, long-duration energy storage, and sustainable fuels and feedstocks. Further, it operates 76 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 35.2 million cubic meters. It serves producers, manufacturers, distributors, governments, traders, and chemical and energy companies. The company was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

