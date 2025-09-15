iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,444 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.7% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $34,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,990,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 8.1%

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $190.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.71 and a 200-day moving average of $177.84. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.