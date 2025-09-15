Ballew Advisors Inc Has $33.60 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 19.9% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,133 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,586,070,000 after acquiring an additional 768,618 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,270,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,365,000 after acquiring an additional 146,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

IVV stock opened at $660.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $665.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $662.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $640.31 and a 200-day moving average of $597.37.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

