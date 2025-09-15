Paladin Wealth LLC Sells 312 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Paladin Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $102.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $80.64 and a 12 month high of $109.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.04.

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,811,459.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,268. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $424,120.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,328.37. This represents a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $18,397,457 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

