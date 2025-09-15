The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Purchased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 25.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,424,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,684 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 613.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,893 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 25,026.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,273,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,825 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 832,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,575,000 after acquiring an additional 602,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,073,000 after acquiring an additional 497,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $200.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.99 and its 200-day moving average is $200.49. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $176.00 and a 52-week high of $214.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 18.81%.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $202.00 price target on shares of Allstate and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.21.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

