Advance Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,224,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,793 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 7.4% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $163,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

JAAA stock opened at $50.65 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

