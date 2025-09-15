Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.75% from the company’s previous close.
Crane NXT Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CXT opened at $60.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.37. Crane NXT has a 1-year low of $41.54 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.37.
Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 9.84%.The business had revenue of $404.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.79 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Crane NXT will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Crane NXT
Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.
