Apella Capital LLC Buys 472 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 34,578.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,244,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,011 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,252,000 after buying an additional 709,782 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,866,000 after acquiring an additional 690,349 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6,387.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,722,000 after acquiring an additional 395,051 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total transaction of $13,696,600.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,452,165. This trade represents a 52.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,244,518.40. This trade represents a 42.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,800 shares of company stock worth $85,353,674. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. UBS Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $298.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.78.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $326.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $330.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

