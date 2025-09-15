21 West Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,832 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

21 West Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of 21 West Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $291.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $294.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

