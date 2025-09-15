Apella Capital LLC Buys Shares of 83,861 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 47,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 94,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI opened at $56.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average is $56.20. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

