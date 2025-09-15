Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,276,000. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 63,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $96.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $97.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

