Boltwood Capital Management Sells 24,240 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,144,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,240 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 7.2% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $25,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,264,000 after buying an additional 13,021,873 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,704,000 after buying an additional 10,262,110 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,464,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,592,000 after buying an additional 4,368,213 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,177,000 after buying an additional 3,702,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,837,000 after buying an additional 2,379,429 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $23.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

