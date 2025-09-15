NBC Securities Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI stock opened at $107.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $112.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.67.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,183 shares of company stock worth $1,071,501. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JCI. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.72.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

