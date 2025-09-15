NBC Securities Inc. Buys 8,874 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,545,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 57,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $41.94 on Monday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $42.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1295 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

