NBC Securities Inc. Buys 3,709 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 47,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 94,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period.

JEPI opened at $56.90 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.20.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

