Livelsberger Financial Advisory Takes $145,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Ecolab accounts for about 2.8% of Livelsberger Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 8,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Ecolab by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:ECL opened at $272.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.33. The stock has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.62 and a 12 month high of $286.04.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 13.59%. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 34.71%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 807 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total transaction of $225,378.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,165.28. The trade was a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.51 per share, for a total transaction of $167,106.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,640,663.03. This represents a 3.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

View Our Latest Report on ECL

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.