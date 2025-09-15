Paladin Wealth LLC Has $7.91 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Paladin Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Paladin Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $77.35 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The firm has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.96.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

