Comparing Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Concentrix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of comScore shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Concentrix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of comScore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Concentrix and comScore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concentrix 2.54% 16.31% 5.56% comScore -19.80% -1,124.27% -14.92%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concentrix 0 1 3 1 3.00 comScore 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Concentrix and comScore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Concentrix presently has a consensus target price of $66.75, suggesting a potential upside of 23.68%. Given Concentrix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Concentrix is more favorable than comScore.

Risk & Volatility

Concentrix has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, comScore has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Concentrix and comScore”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concentrix $9.62 billion 0.35 $251.22 million $3.64 14.83 comScore $356.05 million 0.10 -$60.25 million ($17.45) -0.39

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than comScore. comScore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Concentrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Concentrix beats comScore on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation services that design and engineer CX solutions to enable efficient customer self-service and build customer loyalty; customer engagement solutions and services that address the entirety of the customer lifecycle; AI technology that can intelligently act on customer intent to improve customer experience with non-human engagement; voice of the customer and analytics solutions to gather and analyze customer feedback to foster loyalty to, and growth with, clients; analytics and consulting solutions that synthesize data and provide professional insight to improve clients’ customer experience strategies; vertical business process outsourcing (BPO) services; and back office BPO services that support clients in non-customer facing areas. The company’s clients include technology and consumer electronics, retail, travel and e-commerce, communications and media, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others, as well as global IPOs, social brands, and banks. Concentrix Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Newark, California.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation. The company's cross platform solutions products and services comprises Comscore TVNational that helps customers understand the performance of network advertising campaigns; Comscore TVLocal allows customers to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; Movie Solutions; and Hollywood Software Suite. In addition, it offers custom solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. Further, the company provides products that measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time. It serves digital publishers, television networks, movie studios, content owners, brand advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

