9,635 Shares in Sysco Corporation $SYY Bought by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SYY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $77,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,581. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,338 shares of company stock worth $7,439,331 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $81.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sysco Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $83.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.70 and its 200 day moving average is $75.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.91%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.