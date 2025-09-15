Dover Advisors LLC Has $689,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Dover Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. 21 West Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,318,000. Goldstone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 46,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.54 on Monday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $58.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.442 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

