Elevation Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 44,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD stock opened at $92.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.59. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $92.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

